Many have been independent micropubs, bringing a unique perspective to our high streets.

From Fleetwood to Cleveleys, Poulton to Blackpool and St Annes to Lytham, the town centres have continbued to change, with old banks or shops closing down, and new bars and pubs coming in.

Here are some of the new venues worth a trip out to - if you haven’t visited them already!

1 . Blackpool boxer William Goldie-Galloway and his business partner Matthew Crook, both 26, launched a new cocktail bar, Notorious, on Queen Street on May 4. Blackpool boxer William Goldie-Galloway and his business partner Matthew Crook, both 26, launched a new cocktail bar, Notorious, on Queen Street on May 4. Photo: Third party Photo Sales

2 . Backstage Cleveleys opened its doors in November 2023, offering live music and decor featuring musical posters and other music-related features, denoting its connetion to Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar Backstage Cleveleys opened its doors in November 2023, offering live music and decor featuring musical posters and other music-related features, denoting its connetion to Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A buzz of excitement is swirling round Blackpool as signage went up for a new lounge bar. Family-run Schofield's Lounge Bar ‘where the fun never ends’ is earmaked to open soon at 14A Knowle Avenue, with a terrace and happy hour. A buzz of excitement is swirling round Blackpool as signage went up for a new lounge bar. Family-run Schofield's Lounge Bar ‘where the fun never ends’ is earmaked to open soon at 14A Knowle Avenue, with a terrace and happy hour. Photo: Third party Photo Sales

4 . Pitchers opened on Lord Street, Fleetwood, in March, offering cocktails, champagne, a selection of beer - and a friendly welcome. Pitchers opened on Lord Street, Fleetwood, in March, offering cocktails, champagne, a selection of beer - and a friendly welcome. Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

5 . New coctail bar The Bees Knees has transformed the former Nellie Dean's karaoke bar after openinhg after Easter this year New coctail bar The Bees Knees has transformed the former Nellie Dean's karaoke bar after openinhg after Easter this year Photo: Third party Photo Sales

6 . Wobblinn is a new micropub selling real ales and real ciders which are hand-pulled. The new venue has only just opened, in premises formerly occupied by a firm of solicitors Wobblinn is a new micropub selling real ales and real ciders which are hand-pulled. The new venue has only just opened, in premises formerly occupied by a firm of solicitors Photo: Third party Photo Sales