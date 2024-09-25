New bar Tide & Tipple opening in Bispham this Friday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tide & Tipple, at the promenade end of Red Bank Road, is all ready for its official launch at 5pm.
The sign has already gone up and the interior is painted in readiness for the big opening day.
Behind the new venue are couple Allishia Tinsley and Michael Evans, who have already opened two bars in Preston and Lancaster.
Their new venue will be different to their other two - lively city centre destinations under their ‘All Hopes, No Promises’ banner.
Allishia, 36, from Cleveleys, said: “It will be a relaxing, community bar where people can have a quiet drink or enjoy a chat.
“We’ll have seats outside to make the most of the sun and the promenade, in a south-facing location.
“Other local restaurants and bars have been very welcoming - Red Bank Road has a lovely community vibe.
“We’ve been looking for somewhere on the Fylde coast to open a bar, we looked at Blackpool and Cleveleys but they weren’t quite right.
“This is perfect, one of the best spots around to open a new bar.”
Tide & Tipple has replaced the forner Cafe Royal, which was run by Steve Hoddy, who owns the Bispham Kitchen across the road and is the landlord of the new bar.
The premises have already been transformed, with cool, deep green walls and stylish tables, creating an intimate atmosphere.
However, the couple are still applying the finishing touches.Allishia added “We can’t wait to open.There are so many great bars and restaurants on Red Bank Road and we’re really glad to be part of it.”
Last orders is 11pm and the bar shuts at midnight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.