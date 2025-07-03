New Bispham soul bar Soundwave has opened in Bispham | Third party

A new bar has brought a little ‘soul’ to the Fylde coast.

New venue Soundwave, on Red Bank Road, Bispham, officially opened on Tuesday (July 1) after a soft launch.

The team behind the Soundwave are Michael Neish, who has long experence in the bar and hospitality trade, and John Barraclough, a well known local DJ.

As well as being a cosy and friendly bar, Soundwave is also known for its Northern Sound music, played by ‘DJ John’.

The premises was previously occupied by GiGi’s Carvery and although there was already an existing premises licence on the site, the pair had to apply to Blackpool Council for a variation of the license to extend their opening hours.

Thier succesful application means the bar can now open seven days a week, instead of five, and since launching it has been busy.

Michael, 43, said: “John and me decided we’d pool our different skills - I’ve been in the trade for years and John is well known for his music.

“Since opening, it’s been going really well. We get a mixed age range and vibe is really relaxed.”

Bispham lad Michael has certainlt seen a few changes in the high street in recent years.

Soundwave is the latest in a string of new additions to Red Bank Road, which has seen new bars, a restaurant, a cafe, a ‘forever’ florist and a tattoo parlour open within the last 18 months.

He said: “I remember the time when you only had The Highlands, the Bispham Hotel, the Old England and the Cons Club - look at it now.

“It’s a great place to open a bar.”

The bar is currently open on Monday/ Tuesday (4pm-to 11pm), Wednesdays/Thursday (2pm-11pm) and Friday/Saturday/Sundays until midnight, if needed.