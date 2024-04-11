Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tramway Bakery opened at 11 Topping Street in late March and word is getting around about this new enterprise.

Behind the bright new shop is experienced baker Paul Hickes, who has been in the profession for some 35 years.

Despite his long time in catering, this is his first bakery shop, which he says is the culmination of a long-standing dream.

Paul, 54, said: "I have worked in all sorts of places but this is the first opportunity I've had to choose what I make and serve it in my own place.

“It’s a dream chance and it has only been made possible because of a legacy from my mum after she died.

“It enabled me to do something like this for the first time and I’d like to think she’d be proud of what we’ve done here.”

What makes the Tramway different?

Paul, who has opened the bakery with husband David Hickes, 34, bakes the products himself, in the bakery upstairs.

He said: “Quite a few bakeries do rely on pre-packaged items but here everything is baked from scratch, so it’s completely fresh.

“Where possible, I try to source local ingredients as well.

Paul Hickes at the Tramway Bakery

“We’ve got quite a wide range - we serve pies, cakes, bagels, sandwiches, jacket potatoes, paninis and where possible we offer a vegetarian and vegan option..

“The idea is to offer some upmarket food fpr people to take away but to sell it at a decent price.”

Paul says word has got around bout the new bakery already and he is set to open a second premises, further down Topping Street, in the near future, which will serve as a wholesale base.

Paul Hickes outside the Tramway Bakery on Toppig Street, Blackpool

He explained: “There is a lot of interest from the hotel trade in Blackpool and other businesses who would like to sell what we are making here, so that has opened up another opportunity as a wholesaler.”

Paul says the relocation of 3000 civil servants into town centre office space from Warbreck House will also provide extra custom, as the workers will be looking to get lunch in the town centre.

The bakery, whose name was inspired by the expansion of the tramway onto nearby Talbot Road, currently employs four members of staff and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 4pm.