New alternative cafe for the LGBTQ+ community in Blackpool town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new ALT 3 cafe and bar offers customers a wide range of food and drink options including burgers, hotdogs which both have vegan and vegetarian options as well. The cafe also offers hot and cold drinks including coffee, soft drinks, alcoholic drinks which are served after 11am through to 11:30pm.
Ayako Yamoto, is a member of the bar staff at the cafe and she said: “We like the scene in Blackpool theres a little bit of an alternative scene and we thought that we would be part of it and thought we would add to it with our own bar now”.
She described the alternative scene in Blackpool: “You’ll get the different types of music and the fashion and everything, you’ll get the goths or you’ll get the punk rockers or the grunge people, emos and proper metal heads then we have the LGBTQ side of things as well so they know they can come in here and it’s a safe environment for them.”
The cafe aims to provide a welcoming and safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in Blackpool town centre.
She said: “You’ve got a lot of LGBTQ+ bars and hotels and things and we have a lot of friends in that scene but in the town centre I think that a lot of bars are inclusive but some times you can feel a little bit left out in a bar, a little bit uncomfortable, maybe looked at or little murmurs behind you in here you won’t get that”.
The cafe has future plans just to add to the alternative scene in Blackpool and in the coming weeks the cafe is hoping to host some live bands at weekends too.
She said: “the bands are already lining up”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.