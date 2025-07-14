Tee Time Golf Centre in Blackpool has submitted plans for an adventure golf course | Google | Third party

Ambitious proposals to create a 12-hole adventure mini golf course at a Blackpool golfing centre will go before planners next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tee Time Golf Centre on Fleetwood Road in Norbreck is seeking planning permission from Blackpool Council to build the new amenity on a piece of spare land.

Although the centre already boasts a nine hole par 3 course and a 25 bay driving range, it hopes the new scheme would help attract more young players to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tee Time Golf Centre in Blackpool has submitted plans for an adventure golf course | Google | Google

The project has attracted considerable support, with 144 representations in favour of the plans, including Anchorsholme councillor Pau;l Galley, Norbreck councillor Julie Sloman and representatives of various national golfing organisations.

However, there have also been 10 objections to the scheme, which triggered a call for the proposals to go before councilors for consideration.

The application will be presented to Blackpool Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday July 22.

Documents say that holes would be themed around local heritage sites and landmarks such as Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Zoo, and the Illuminations. The holes would be interspersed with green infrastructure including hedgerows around the perimeter and rain gardens, small trees, and raised planters dotted around the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters say the new mini golf amenity “will be a great addition to the area and Blackpool as a whole” and that “putting is safe and fun for families and people of all ages and encourages children to take up golf.”

Concerns have been raised that golf balls will come over the fence into adjacent residential gardens and that “mini-golf will generate noise due to more people in groups in a smaller area and the proposed buffer zone is unlikely to result in any significant noise reduction.”

The application has been recommended for approval by the planning officer, with a number of conditions.

The officer concludes in the report: “The proposals would make use of land within the existing golf centre site as a facility appropriate to the wider golf centre for use by residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Appropriate green infrastructure has been included in the proposals which provide biodiversity, elevate the appearance of the site, and provide screening for neighbouring residential properties.

“ The hours of use and capacity of the site would be managed appropriately with safeguards in place and conditioned to prevent unacceptable impacts on residential amenity.

“ As such, subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions to obtain required information regarding ground condition and secure the appropriate construction and operation of the development, the proposals are considered to constitute sustainable development.”