New addiction recovery hub planned for Blackpool
The Blackpool hub for NE14Addiction is aimed at providing a vital point of contact for individuals and families seeking support in addiction recovery.
Backed by sponsors, it will offer a range of programmes and services tailored to meet the needs of the local community.
The hub will focus on core functions based around addiction recovery, offering personalised recovery plans, counselling, and peer support groups to empower individuals on their journey to sobriety.
Project leader Colin Gibson, from Alnwick in Northumberland, has already overcome his own addiction issues and found a path to recovery.
He said: “I can draw on personal experience because I’ve been there. We are going to be opening a hub in Blackpool by the end of the year.
“There are already addiction services in Blackpool, such as Horizon, but I believe there are still gaps and we hope to plug them. We will be working not only with addicts but their families, because addiction impacts massively on them too.
“We will not only be focussed on substance abuse either, we’ll be looking at gambling, gaming and even porn addiction, which all have an adverse affect on people’s lives.
“We are starting in the North East area at Alnwick and then opening down at Middlesbrough before moving on to Blackpool.
“I used to live on Park Road and lived with friends in and around Blackpool. I know friends who are always in HMP Preston cause it’s the only place they can get a detox .
*So the idea of the hub is to use community engagement, host workshops, seminars, and events to raise awareness about addiction and foster a sense of community.
“ We’ll be offering crisis Intervention, helping to connecting individuals with essential resources, such as housing assistance, food banks, and medical services”
He added: “The hub will also act as a referral center, directing individuals to specialised services when needed and ensuring they receive the right support without unnecessary delays. “
.The programme will involve:
*Life Skills Workshops, teaching practical skills to help individuals reintegrate into society, such as budgeting, job readiness, and communication.
*Creative Therapy, using art, music, and other creative outlets as therapeutic tools to aid recovery.
*Family Support Programs, providing guidance and resources for families affected by addiction to rebuild relationships and foster understanding.
*Relapse Prevention, educating participants on coping strategies and triggers to maintain long-term recovery
.*Community Events, organising activities for all ages, including the elderly, to rebuild community spirit and strengthen connections.
Fo more information visit: https://www.ne14-addiction.co.uk/
