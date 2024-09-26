Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched 🚨

Network Rail confirmed a ‘cyber security incident’ at British rail stations.

20 stations are said to have been affected - with the Wi-Fi services disrupted.

British Transport Police are investigating the attack.

A ‘cyber security incident’ disrupted public Wi-Fi networks at railway stations across Britain yesterday. An investigation has been launched after 20 stations managed by Network Rail were targeted.

According to reports wi-fi systems at stations including London Victoria and Euston, as well as Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly were affected by the cyber attack on Wednesday (25 September). British Transport Police confirmed to the Independent that an investigation is underway.

The hack only seemed to cause disruption to the public Wi-Fi networks at the stations. However Manchester Evening News reported that users who tried to log onto the internet at the affected railway stations were met with a web page headlined ‘We Love Europe’ and according to the paper it contained “information about terror incidents in the UK and abroad”.

Which stations were affected?

Rail travellers look at an electronic information board displaying train time information outside Euston Station in London. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A total of 20 stations across Britain were reportedly affected by the ‘cyber security incident’. It included 11 in London - including Euston and Victoria - as well as in other major cities.

The Evening Standard reports that other affected stations included: include Birmingham New Street, Glasgow Central, Leeds City, Liverpool Lime Street, Bristol Temple Meads, Edinburgh Waverley, Reading, Guildford.

What have the authorities said about the incident?

In a statement, a Network Rail spokesperson told the MEN last night: “We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public Wi-Fi at Network Rail’s managed stations. This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is underway.”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police added: “We are aware of a cyber-attack that affected some Network Rail Wi-Fi services, reported to us at around 5.03pm today (25 September). We are working with Network Rail to investigate the incident.”

