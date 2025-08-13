Netflix is marking the release of “Wednesday” Season 2 with a pop-up event in Blackpool - but you’ll have to move fast if you want to see it.

The smash-hit series returned to the streamer on August 4, racking up an impressive 50 million views in its first five days.

To celebrate, a creepy holiday home has appeared on the Comedy Carpet, offering fans the perfect backdrop for some gloriously ghoulish photos.

VisitBlackpool

The seaside set-up includes a towering statue of Thing’s hand making a peace sign, black parasols and beach chairs and a jet-black lifeguard’s chair.

But blink and you’ll miss it - the pop-up vanishes after today, appropriately on a Wednesday, closing at approximately 6pm today.

A spokesperson for VisitBlackpool said: “Filled with macabre seaside curios and more practical gothic beach items to survive the seaside, this unusual bolthole is open for curious visitors and the odd uninvited guest.

“There are eerie little freebies and giveaways throughout the day, if you're brave enough to take them!”

What is “Wednesday” Season 2 about?

Much to Wednesday’s utter horror (and not the kind that she enjoys), the line between her school and family lives doesn’t just get blurred in her second year at Nevermore Academy - it gets hacked to pieces.

“This year, we bring the family to Nevermore,” says director and executive producer Tim Burton.

“Your family at school is the worst thing possible, isn’t it?”

“Wednesday” Season 2, Part 2 snaps back on September 3 with four new episodes.

Until then, you can return to Nevermore Academy by (re)watching all four episodes of “Wednesday” Season 2, Part 1.