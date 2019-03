Have your say

Four people in Blackpool have scooped £1,000 each in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winners all live in Montrose Avenue and landed the money when FY1 4AS was announced as a daily prize winner in the lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Well done to everyone in Blackpool who has received a cheque today – what a fantastic way to start the week,”

The lucky neighbours have not been named draw organisers.