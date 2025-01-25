Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NatWest has revealed plans to shut 53 more branches in the first half of 2025, and seven are in Lancashire.

NatWest said closing a branch is a decision "we take very seriously" and cited statistics showing a reduced trend of in-person banking.

The bank said average counter transactions - a service carried out in branch such as depositing cash and cheques or making cash withdrawals - reduced by 62% between October 2019 and October 2024.

NatWest said the number of customers using mobile apps also increased by 53% between 2019 and 2024.

A NatWest spokesperson said: "Banking has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services, as our customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank.

"We know it can affect those less confident with alternatives we offer.

"We'll always work hard to guide and support you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on."

NatWest said it will offer alternative services, including mobile branches and community pop-up banks, for customers who require face-to-face support.

Basic cash and counter services can also be accessed at local Post Offices, such as depositing cash and cheques, making withdrawals, and checking balances.

Closures announced by NatWest in Lancashire are:

Accrington - June 5

Blackburn, Audley, Copy Nook - May 12

Cleveleys - April 28

Garstang - June 26

Leyland, Golden Hill, Chapel Brow - May 15

Rawtenstall - May 29

St Annes On Sea - June 24