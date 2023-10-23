Sir Bobby Charlton passed away on Saturday (21 October) and tributes have flocked in for the England legend.

Sir Bobby Charlton died aged 86 ‘peacefully’ and ‘surrounded by family’ a statement on behalf of the Charlton family said.

The Manchester United legend, who played for and managed Preston North End, was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team. He also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

Born in Ashington on October 11, 1937, Charlton played in the World Cup final alongside his brother Jack, who died aged 85 in 2020, and won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals.

Jimmy Fisher commented with just a picture of the football legend to pay tribute.

Prestonians have expressed sadness at the news of Sir Bobby’s passing, recalling special memories from their experience meeting the football legend.

Joan Jolly said: “RIP Sir Bobby. A great footballer and true gent.”

Michael Bradshaw said: “50 years ago when Sir Bobby was Manager of Preston North End he came to the presentation night for the South Ribble cub football league presentation night. Before he did the presentation he asked for the Christian name if each boy who was receiving a medal and as he presented them he spoke using the boys name.

“It is something I will always remember or this great man.”

Sir Bobby made his debut for United in 1956 and went on to play 758 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals, before moving to Preston in 1973 - intially as manager, but then as player-manager in 1974.

Michelle McDonagh said: “Met Sir Bobby in 2013..what a lovely man! Did a lot for landmine charities.”

Charlton made 38 appearances for the PNE club scoring eight goals in that season.

His first season at Preston ended in relegation and left the club early during the 1975–76 season after a disagreement with the board over the transfer of John Bird to Newcastle United.

Charlton returned to Old Trafford in 1984 as a club director. He was knighted for services to football in 1994.