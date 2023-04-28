As Morecambe’s popularity as a staycation destination increases, so does the need for good accommodation.

Filming of TV drama, The Bay, and the go-ahead for Eden Project Morecambe have played their part in putting our town firmly on the map with plenty of visitors looking for somewhere decent to rest their heads.

We’ve taken a look at Google to find the hotels, bed & breakfasts, and guest houses in Morecambe with the highest ratings.

A total of 14 accommodation providers in the resort have a rating of 4.5 or higher from at least 20 Google reviews.

Here they are in no particular order.

1 . The Midland Hotel The Midland on Marine Road West has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 2,600 Google reviews. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . The Crown Hotel The Crown Hotel on Marine Road Central has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 468 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Yacht Bay View Yacht Bay View at Marine Road East has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 77 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Kerswell Hotel The Kerswell Hotel at Marine Road West has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

