Police said that around 3.30pm on March 7, they received a call that a caravan had been stolen from a caravan holiday site near Thirsk and was being towed away by a black BMW.

Police were able to track the BMW, that was also using cloned registration plates, travelling south on the A1.

45 minutes after the caravan was reported stolen, the vehicle was stopped on the M1 after it left the A1 at Hook Moor Interchange near Garforth.

Police stopped this BMW towing a suspected stolen caravan on the motorway and found an 11-year-old schoolboy at the wheel.

But nothing prepared police for finding a schoolboy sat at the wheel.

A search of the car also revealed equipment typically used by suspects to carry out thefts and a selection of vehicle registration plates.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including theft, burglary, going equipped for theft, and motoring offences including dangerous driving.

He was questioned and has been released on conditional police bail to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

Thanks to the quick work of skilled roads policing officers and the control room and intelligence team working in the background, the rightful owners have been updated that their

caravan had been found.

Police have seen an increase in caravan thefts across North Yorkshire recently.

Follow these top tips to make it harder for thieves:

*Install CCTV in the place you park your motorhome, and consider fitting cameras inside the vehicle. Lock access to your garden, driveway or garage - and invest in a removable driveway/parking post too.

*Security devices: fit a good alarm/immobiliser, and in particular a tracking device. Use steering wheel and pedal locks. And most importantly of all, keep all keys locked away safely in your home, well away from doors and windows.

*Get your vehicle - and any expensive property inside - security marked. Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team can help you with this. Just call them 101. And while you're at it, remove any removable items from inside, particularly if they may be seen through windows.

*Take some good quality photos of your vehicle and keep them safe. We could use these to identify your vehicle if it were to be stolen and recovered.

*Report any suspicious activity around your vehicle to the police, so they can take action straight away.