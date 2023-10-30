Cumbria Police are appealing for the public’s help identifying a man who was found deceased on an island in Morecambe Bay in April 2023.

At just after 2pm on April 30 2023, Furness Coastguard contacted Cumbria Police to report that the body of a man had washed up at Roa Island, south of Rampside, Barrow-in-Furness.

Efforts to identify who the man is have so far not been successful.

To enhance the possibility of the public being able to assist officers, a Forensic Artist has created an impression of what the man potentially looked like in life.

A forensic artist has created an impression of what the man potentially looked like in life. Police are appealing for anyone with information as to the man's identity to get in touch. Picture by Neil Graham.

Detective Inspector Laura Nield said: “We are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

“Our main goal is to identify the man for the benefit of his family – and we hope that there may be someone out there who sees the Forensic Artist’s image and is able to assist us in doing that.”

Details on the man are sparse. He was found with no identification on his person and no identifying marks, scars or tattoos on his body.

He is white, around six-feet tall and believed to be of an age between 50 and 70. He may be of European rather than UK or Irish origin, however, it is unclear.

People are also asked to consider that the man may have been known as having a beard, or unshaven. It is believed he had recently shaved before his death.

Det Insp Nield said: “Whilst the amount of information we have about the unidentified man is limited, the image we have secured for release to the public is excellent quality and may hopefully lead to someone getting in touch with information which can assist.

“I would urge anyone who does suspect they have any information – no matter how small – to get in touch today.”

People can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo quoting incident number 117 of April 30 2023.

Contact police on 101.