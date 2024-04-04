Pictures show special search teams scouring Morecambe Bay beach after discovery of human bones

As well as police officers, Bay Search and Rescue Team members, HM Coastguard and fire search dogs have taken part in the searches.

In a post on X, Lancs Police Specialist Ops wrote: "After the discovery of human remains in #MorecambeBay over the weekend, specialist search officers have been conducting further searches near Silverdale. Thanks to @BaySARteam @hmcoastguard and @firesearchdogs for their advice and assistance."

Police have confirmed that some of the bones found in water at a Morecambe Bay beach are indeed human remains.

Police said they were called to Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, at 4.10pm on March 31 to reports bones had been found in the water.

A police spokesman said: “Our initial enquiries have confirmed that some of the remains are human.

“Although we are keeping an open mind as to the origin of the remains, we believe they have been in the sea for a significant period.

“Our enquiries are expected to be ongoing for some time and we continue to liaise with HM Coroner.

“ Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting log number 745 of March 31 2024.”

