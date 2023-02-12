Lancashire Police said officers are keeping an “open mind” while continuing to appeal for information about Nicola, who disappeared on January 27 while walking her dog in the village.

The force is continuing to search the River Wyre towards the sea at Morecambe Bay, working on one hypothesis that the 45-year-old, from Inskip, could have fallen in.

Their search has been aided by specialists and divers from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, with sniffer dogs, drones, and police helicopters deployed.

A yellow ribbon with a message of hope written on it is tied to a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael's

Nicola vanished while walking her springer spaniel Willow near the river, shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school. The mortgage adviser’s phone was found on a bench overlooking the river, still connected to a work call.

The ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre have messages including “Never give up hope” and “Nikki, I love you, come home”. Another reads: “Praying for your safe return”.

Her partner, Paul Ansell said he wants to keep “all options open” about her disappearance, but his “gut instinct” tells him she is not in the river. He described Ms Bulley as “fun”, “loving”, “the most loyal friend you could ever have” and an “exceptional mum” who “absolutely adores our girls”.

The bridge in St Michael's that now has yellow ribbons on

“She’s just a pillar of strength to our family and without her, the hole is bigger than you can possibly imagine,” he told 5 News.

Mr Ansell said that although the family is going through “unprecedented hell”, hope that his partner will be found is “stronger than ever”.

Police have discounted foul play and are treating the incident as a missing person inquiry. It said that speculation about her fate by “so-called experts” is “damaging” to the investigation.

On Twitter, the force stated: “We continue to see hurtful abuse of innocent people, including witnesses and local businesses. There is also a huge amount of commentary from so-called experts and conspiracy theories which are damaging to the investigation and, worst of all, to Nicola’s family. It must stop.”