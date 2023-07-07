The huge haul was uncovered in a unit at Lancaster Street, off Botchergate, with images issued illustrating the huge scale of the illegal operation

Two men were sentenced today ( July 7 ) for their roles in this criminality. Both received two year jail sentences.

Florian Daci, 24, of no fixed abode, was sentenced after admitting production of cannabis.

Edmond Pula, 28, of no fixed abode, was sentenced after admitting the same charge.

The case is the latest sentencing that follows work by detectives to protect the county against serious and organised crime.

This work falls under the overall umbrella in Cumbria of Operation Alliance.

The cannabis factory was discovered on May 10 when police became aware of suspicions around the unit.

Officers entered and Daci and Pula fled, jumping from the roof as they ran away.

They were injured but recovered to face the criminal justice system.

A full-scale industrial grow was found – and cannabis with a street value of £4.5m was recovered.

Detective Inspector Martyn Park was the senior investigating officer.

He said: “This was a massive industrial-scale drugs factory.

“It was a huge find, one of the biggest ever uncovered in Cumbria and this discovery will have undoubtedly had a big impact on the local world of drugs supply.

“Our work to uncover these types of criminal operations relies on information from the public, who are often the first to notice something suspicious in their communities.

“We want to hear from anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary that could help us in our work to tackle serious and organised crime.

“This includes business owners and their staff, as cannabis farms can be set up in places such as industrial units.

“Please come forward with information – everything will be reviewed and acted upon accordingly.”

Tell-tale signs that could indicate a cannabis farm is in your neighbourhood include:

*Strong, sickly smells coming from properties

*Properties where the windows are constantly covered

*Excessive security around properties, such as CCTV

*High levels of unusual condensation on windows

*Lots of visitors – and at unsociable hours

*Bright lights day and night

*Constant buzz of ventilation

Do you have information that can help police?

Anyone with information can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo

You can also phone police on 101.