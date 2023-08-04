Man jailed for life for murdering cousin of Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury

Liam O'Pray was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court over the murder which took place during a brawl outside a bar.

The investigation was launched on Sunday August 21 2022, after officers responded to reports that a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old male had been stabbed outside a bar in Goose Green, Altrincham.

The men who had suffered severe injuries were given first aid by members of the public before emergency services arrived on the scene and took over.

They were then taken immediately to hospital for treatment but a short time later the 31-year-old man tragically passed away because of his injuries. He was later identified as Rico Burton – cousin of Tyson Fury.

Liam O’Pray, then 21-years-old, was arrested at the scene and another 20-year-old male was arrested later that day, although the 20-year-old was later released on bail.

On Tuesday August 23 2022, Liam O’Pray was charged with the murder of Rico Burton, section 18 assault, possession of a bladed article and possession of Class A drug.

He appeared at Salford Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and class a drug, however he pleaded not guilty to murder.

Liam O’Pray has now been sentenced to a minimum term of 28 years for murder.

He was also sentenced for grievous bodily harm, possession of drugs and possession of an offensive weapons which he will serve concurrently to the murder sentence.

The family of Rico wanted to pay tribute to him and said the following:

“On Sunday August 21 2022, we received news that we could never have expected. Rico a loving son, father, brother, cousin, and a dear friend to all had been stolen from us, way too early at a young age of 31 by the hands of another human in a selfish act. The loss of Rico has hurt us all tremendously and throughout the community.

“Rico was a friendly kind soul with humour of a comedian, his smile would and could light up any room. He would give anyone his last £1 and worked hard within his job. He loved all kinds of music and going out with friends, to finish his day he would sit with his mum as he was her golden boy.

“We feel we cannot celebrate events as it isn’t and won’t be the same without him; it is a constant reminder that he is no longer here with us. We try to keep his memory alive through the stories we tell each other and find it somewhat comforting through the pain. Everything we have tried to write doesn’t seem enough to show you the unbearable physical pain. Our hearts are broken, and we think about Rico every day, multiple times a day. When we sleep, we have nightmares.

“We can’t remember what it’s like to have a full night’s sleep. We can’t remember what it’s feels like not to be stressed, worried or anxious. We don’t remember what it feels like not to grieve. We cannot see how life can go on without him. The images in our minds will never be forgotten as the family and friends that were there that fatal night are scarred and traumatised. No parent should have to witness their child bloodied and murdered. No parent should have to bury a child.

“We aren’t sure our worst times are over as we all grieve so heavily for him. His brothers and sister have a different mother. His nieces and nephews have different parents now as the hurt is too much to bear. His son is fatherless. No one is the same and we don’t know if we can find the path to get back to the old us. We are all broken. We will never forget Rico as the memories we share have been imprinted into our minds and hearts.”

Rico's family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Not only has an innocent life been taken by O’Pray, but another life has been changed forever at the heart of this brutal attack.

“I commend Harvey Reilly and Rico Burton’s loved ones for their support which has been vital to this investigation.

"I would also like to thank those brave members of the public who were in the area who provided first aid support and reassurance to those affected that evening. In court the judge stated that GMP’s PC Robertson and PC Hodgson deserve specific praise in their actions which helped save Harvey’s life which could have been a double murder.

"Liam O’Pray’s crimes are horrific and he is an extremely dangerous individual who fully deserves the sentence imposed on him today. I truly hope that the sentence of this dangerous individual brings some form of peace to all the victims and their loved ones.

“Anyone who carries a knife is a danger to themselves and others and I hope this investigation will serve as a deterrent to carrying knives – a practice that is sadly becoming an increasingly common occurrence.

"Our officers are actively targeting those involved in knife crime, but it is not something we can police our way out of, and we need the public’s help.