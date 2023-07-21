Man found guilty of stabbing Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury’s cousin to death

Liam O’Pray, 22, from Swinton, Salford, denied murdering Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton, 31, in Altrincham town centre last year.

However, a jury found him guilty of both counts following an 18-day trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The incident occurred around 3am on August 21 2022.

Mr Burton was out with family and friends in Goose Green, a small courtyard in Altrincham with various bars.

O’Pray was also out with friends that evening in the same area.

Between 2.30am and 3am he spent some time attempting to get into King Pong Bar.

He was refused entry but persisted with his efforts.

Rico Burton died in hospital after he was stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham (Credit: Greater Manchester Police). A man has now been found guilty of his murder.

At one point he pushed his way in but was ejected again and remonstrated with the manager and the door staff.

One of Mr Burton’s friends assisted with removing O’Pray from the bar.

What happened next was described by witnesses as absolute chaos.

O’Pray, Mr Burton, the 17-year-old boy and many others ended up in a scuffle, towards the centre of Goose Green.

It is during the fracas that O’Pray was seen to stab Mr Burton to the left side of his neck.

Despite the best efforts of people at the scene, police and paramedics, Mr Burton died from his injuries later that morning.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed twice by O’Pray, once to the chest and once to the arm.

He was later treated in hospital for a 14cm wound to his chest and a wound to his arm where tendons and nerves had been damaged and needed surgical repair.

Following arrest, O’Pray made no comment when interviewed but later accepted that he was in possession of the knife and had used it in self-defence.

The jury agreed with the prosecution evidence which showed that O’Pray had murdered Mr Burton and caused grievous bodily harm to the 17-year-old boy.

O’Pray will be sentenced on August 4 2023.

Nicola Carter, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This is yet another example of the fatal consequences of carrying knives.

“Liam O’Pray had gone out armed with the knife that evening and caused the death of one young man and serious injuries to another.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case, piecing together the eye-witness evidence, CCTV footage, forensic evidence confirming the blood of both victims on the knife and medical evidence confirming the injuries, to put before the jury.

