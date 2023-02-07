Man accused of sending message to Crimestoppers threatening to shoot every police officer in Lancaster

He is alleged to have rung Crimestoppers saying he had a gun and stated: “It is time for me to act I am coming for every police officer in Lancaster”, magistrates were told by prosecutor Peter Bardsley.

Ciaran Currie also faces a separate charge of threatening to set fire to Lancaster police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currie (23) of Coniston Road, Lancaster faces ten charges of possessing and making over 200 illegal images of children some of the worst category.

Man threatened to shoot every police officer in Lancaster.

He is further alleged to have possessed extreme pornography.

Blackpool Magistrates sent the cases to be dealt with at Preston Crown Court where he will next appear on February 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad