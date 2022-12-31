The research, by Savills, named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain.

The poshest village in Lancashire was revealed by the publication - alongside the average house price and its so-called ‘posh appeal’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph’s top 54 "most desired" villages is based on a combination of highest housing values, best lifestyle facilities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal along with trendy amenities like yoga studios, cycling shops and running clubs.

The Great Eccleston Show was highlighted in the research.

Along with general stores that offer zero-waste refill stations for domestic supplies and homemade ready meals and vegetable boxes, there is also the juxtaposition of an authentic architectural aesthetic (the older the better) around a green. History, a strong sense of self, and a sense of community are also important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Lancashire, Great Eccleston was once again the only area in the county to make the list - which boasts an average house price of £430,630.

Great Eccleston's 'posh appeal' included, good pubs, a clothing boutique, fortnightly farmers' market and the annual agricultural show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the spectators at the 2022 Great Eccleston Show

The research also highlighted that the area was ideal for walks "with plenty of good pubs", as well as being in "easy reach of Blackpool, Lancaster and Preston"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the report pointed to the villages "cute cottages" and "handsome houses".

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more people having greater flexibility about where to live through working from home, demand for rental homes in the countryside has risen since the pandemic, with high numbers of households spending a fortune renting in lesser locations for months, and possibly years, until a home in the right village comes up.