'Huge' number of people waiting for autism diagnosis

The National Autistic Society said “huge” numbers of people are waiting to be seen across England, with some potentially having to wait years for a diagnosis.

NHS Digital figures show approximately 480 adults and children referred to autism services in the NHS Blackpool CCG area were waiting for an assessment in December.

This was up from around 275 in December 2020.

An increased number of people are waiting for an autism diagnosis in Blackpool

Referrals can be made by GPs or other health professionals, as well as speech therapists and special education needs staff within schools.

Nationally, 88,000 people were waiting for an assessment in December – up from 64,000 in December 2020, an increase of 38%.

Tim Nicholls, head of policy, public affairs, and research partnerships at the National Autistic Society, said the figures are "huge" and is worried people will have to wait months or even years for a diagnosis.

Mr Nicholls urged the Government to invest in rolling out support and diagnosis services, as outlined in its five-year autism strategy.

In a joint policy paper in July, the Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care vowed to provide high-quality and timely autistic diagnoses and promised to make "demonstrable progress" on reducing diagnosis waiting times.

NICE guidance states an early and quick diagnosis is vital to autism treatment.