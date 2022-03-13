Ukraine war: Council leaders ready to give refugees “a proper, dignified Lancashire welcome”
Lancashire’s council leaders have underlined their “solidarity” with the people of Ukraine.
A statement signed off by all 15 local authority heads declares the county would give refugees heading to the area “a proper, dignified Lancashire welcome”.
The Government announced on Sunday Britons offering accommodation to people fleeing Ukraine will receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month as part of the Homes for Ukraine programme.
A statement read: “As Lancashire’s 15 leaders, we stand united in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
“Like all right-thinking people across the world we want to see an end to this terrible war and the unimaginable suffering being inflicted on the Ukrainian population.
“Here in Lancashire we have always reached out to others in their time of need.
“We are working closely together and with our partners to ensure that we are ready to receive those who have been forced from Ukraine. They will receive a proper, dignified Lancashire welcome, as the dispossessed have in the past.”