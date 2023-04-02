A Taliban Badri special force fighter runs while carrying a blanket at the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021, after the US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan

Non-profit organisation the Presidium Network is assisting two of the men, charity medic Kevin Cornwell and a second unnamed man.

Presidium confirmed that the third man is Miles Routledge, the British holidaymaker who received widespread attention and criticism on social media in August 2021 having travelled to Afghanistan despite the Taliban's gains in the nation.

The two men being assisted by Presidium were detained by Taliban secret police on January 11.

Undated photo of Miles Routledge in Afghanistan. Mr Routledge has been named as one of three British men being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan.

It is unclear how long Mr Routledge has been held for.

Scott Richards, co-founder of the Presidium Network, who initially spoke to the Mail on Sunday, told the PA news agency on Saturday: "I am told that those men are in good health and being treated well.

"I have no reason to believe they have been subject to any poor treatment whatsoever."

Mr Richards said the men are being held in a general directorate of intelligence facility for foreigners.

He said there has been no contact with the men.

On Saturday evening, Presidium Network tweeted: “Presidium Network has been working closely with two of the families concerning their detention by the GDI and in support of finding a resolution and release for the detainees.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesman said: "We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families."