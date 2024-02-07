Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The famous orchestra, in partnership with Blackpool Music Hub, is opening up the buzz of orchestral music to teenagers at an event in Blackpool this month.

It will see 390 teenage musicians from across the UK coming to Blackpool to take part in three-day residencies, as part of the NYO Inspire programme, based at St Mary's Academy during half-term.

Local teen bands are invited to take part in three days of creative music-making, culminating in a performance at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Some 1,300 pupils from Fylde coast schools will hear The National Youth Orchestra perform at the iconic venue.

The musicians will work in orchestral family groups (strings, woodwind, brass percussion and harp) to develop ensemble skills, unleash creativity, and form new friendships and skills that will resonate beyond the music.

What is the NYO Inspire programme?

NYO Inspire is a free programme designed to support equity in music education and unlock potential.

The programme is for teenagers with a passion for music, playing at a level equivalent to Grade 6 (and above) and particularly welcomes those facing challenges in accessing music opportunities, and from under-represented backgrounds.

What they say

Rachel Long, Head of NYO Inspire said: “We can’t wait to return to Blackpool and this year are particularly looking forward to performing and sharing extraordinary music with even more local young people.”

The National Youth Orchestra will also open the door to the buzz of orchestral music to local young people. More than 1,300 secondary school pupils will experience the energy and excitement of orchestral music first hand, as members of NYO perform in two concerts.

These will take place at the Tower Ballroom on Monday February 19.

These performances by teenagers, for teenagers, will include music by Smetana, Stevie Wonder, Marquez, Coleridge-Taylor and NYO’s Resident Artist, Dani Howard.