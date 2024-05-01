Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National treasure Su Pollard is set to star in Cinderella on Blackpool’s North Pier.

Su will take up the role of Fairy Godmother at the Joe Longthorne Theatre this Summer.

LHK Productions and the Joe Longthorne Theatre bring you an enchanted summer full of

magical family fun.

Cinderella is the story of a beautiful young girl held captive by her wicked, ugly, stepsisters.

Fate steps in when Cinders gets invited to a lavish ball at the palace, but her two fiendish stepsisters

forbid her to attend. With a bibbity-bobbity-boo from her Fairy Godmother, she is transformed into

a lavish princess. After a magical evening, where she catches the eye of Prince Charming, midnight

approaches and poor Cinders must depart before the spell is broken. With just a glass slipper left

behind, will Prince Charming be able to find his princess?

LHK Productions have developed a stunning reputation for bringing family friendly pantomimes to a whole new generation of theatregoers.

Su Pollard is set to appear as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella the panto in Blackpool this summer

Su is actress with a career on TV and on stage spanning 50 years and has appeared in more than 35 stage plays and musicals.

Arguably her most famous role on screen was in the sitcom ‘Hi-de-Hi!’ but she also appeared in ‘You Rang, M’Lord?’ and ‘Oh, Doctor Beeching!’.

She said: “What better way to help celebrate 50 years in showbiz than at a great venue, The Joe Longthorne Theatre and in Blackpool, one of my all time favourite places.”

Each production is made up of dazzling sets, sparkling costumes, laugh-a-minute scripts, wonderful

songs and trademark choreography.

This fabulous panto is set to come into Blackpool’s North Pier this August with shows on every

Saturday from the 3rd ,10th ,17th ,31st August at 7pm, and also on Bank Holiday Sunday, 25th August at 3pm.

Tickets are on sale now at North Pier Box Office or phone 01253 621 452 or go online here.