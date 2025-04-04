National Lottery grant will pay for new sporting facilities at this Blackpool park
Bispham councillor Paul Wilshaw has secured the grant to support the second phase of work to restore Cavendish Park.
Coun Wilshaw, who co-wrote the successful bid alongside Bispham Volunteer Co-ordinator Lynda Watson, said: "This funding is fantastic news for Cavendish Park and the local community.
"The improvements will provide children and families with much-needed sports facilities, while also enhancing the park’s overall appearance. I want to thank everyone involved in making this possible and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community.”
Lynda added: "This is a wonderful boost for Cavendish Park. The new facilities will encourage more people to use and enjoy the park, strengthening community ties and providing a safe space for families.
"It’s been a pleasure working on this bid, and I’m excited to see the transformation take place.”
The improvements to Cavendish Park will be implemented in the coming months, bringing much-needed enhancements to one of Bispham’s valued community spaces.
The funding will enable the installation of new football posts and nets to create a dedicated five-a-side football area for children and families.It will also cover the costs of two new noticeboards, paint to refurbish the park’s railings, and the planting of several birch trees to enhance the park’s green space.
