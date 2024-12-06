Drivers in Blackpool are being warned they could face delays of up to 30 minutes on the roads next week.

National Highways, the body responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, advise motorists of works on the A585 and the M55 next week.

From December 12 until December 19, drivers are told to expect overnight road closures on the A585 between 10pm and 6am.

Highways bosses also warned of moderate delays of up to 30 minutes on the M55 westbound between junction 2 and 4 across the week as half lane and slip lane closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees alongside the motorway.