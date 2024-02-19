Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways says it is "very concerning" after hypodermic needles were found sticking out of traffic cones in the A585 Bypass project.

Police were informed after a number of the syringe type needles were found last week, stuck to the traffic measures on the bypass scheme at Windy Harbour.

The needles were assessed to be a health and safety risk by lead road constructor Kier and workers were advised to wear "puncture-resistant gloves" after the discovery.

Now National Highways, which oversees the project, has released a statement about the incident for the first time.

A spokesman said:"The discovery of hypodermic needles in traffic cones alongside our A585 Windy Harbour scheme is very concerning, and sadly demonstrates the challenges our workforce can face.

"Safety is our top priority and we do everything we can to prepare for these kind of situations.

"Our teams wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and adhere to strict health and safety guidelines. Colleagues working on this part of the network will carry out additional checks and be extra vigilant.”