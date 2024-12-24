Loud bang and lights flicker across Lancashire after 'incident' at National Grid substation in Penwortham
At around 8.10pm, a sudden boom cracked the night sky in Penwortham followed by an orange flash in the direction of the National Grid substation at Howick.
It was followed by flickering lights across across Preston and South Ribble, and as far away as Southport and the Fylde coast.
Homes, pubs, shops, streetlights and even cinemas briefly went dark, sparking speculation on social media.
Lancashire fire crews rushed to Penwortham to investigate but were stood down after searches of the streets found no sign of a fire.
What happened...
The Post reached out to the National Grid who confirmed a fault at the Penwortham substation off Liverpool Road in Howick was to blame for the bang and power surge.
A spokesperson for the National Grid told the Post: “It was a fault with a component in our Penwortham substation.
“Our engineers quickly fixed the issue and ensured the site was safe. The fault may have caused a brief electrical discharge, which may account for the glow the residents saw.
“Electricity supply to the local distribution network was not interrupted. Emergency services were called as a precaution, but were not needed.”
