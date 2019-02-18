Nandos and drive-thru Starbucks could be coming to South Shore

A Blackpool supermarket car park is set to be transformed into a new retail area which will include a Nandos restaurant and a drive-thru Starbucks.

Morrisons has submitted an application for the chicken restaurant as well as two additional retailers, which could see more than 40 people employed across the development.

How the new Starbucks could look in South Shore

The units would be located within the existing Morrisons supermarket car park near to the petrol station.

The car park currently has 615 parking spaces and around 50 would make way for the new project.

A design brief accompanying the application form said that area of the car park is hardly used by its customers for parking.

It added: “The current proposals represent significant investment in the area by WM Morrisons Supermarkets PLC and will promote the more efficient use of an underutilised area of the existing car park with a range of employment generating uses.”

Morrisons also believes the proposals will be good for the people of South Shore.

The design brief continued: “The application proposals will also provide enhanced local facilities for local residents, shoppers and motorists on Squires Gate Lane and would generate a number of job opportunities for local people and the employment and economic benefits associated with the proposals should be afforded significant weight in the assessment of the proposals.”

More than 20 full-time and 20 part-time staff would be employed across the three units if plans are granted.

Separate to the retail unit proposals, Morrisons has been given the green light to create a new entrance and exit off Squires Gate Lane into its car park. This would see the closure of the central reservation at Sandgate.

Blackpool Council has raised concerns about the development and the impact it may have on the local area including Blackpool town centre.

A spokesman said: “Blackpool Council considers that the applicant has failed to satisfy the sequential test and has provided insufficient evidence to demonstrate that there would not be significant adverse impacts on the vitality and viability of Blackpool town centre and other centres in the catchment.”