We celebrated our third anniversary and the Mayor came to join us

A popular local restaurant has marked a major milestone in style this week, celebrating its third anniversary with a special evening attended by some distinguished guests.

Namastey India, located in the heart of Blackpool hosted its third birthday celebration on Monday 2 June.

They welcomed customers, friends and community supporters to share in the occasion.

Adding extra prestige to the event were the Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Kim Critchley, and Mayoress Councillor Mel Fenton, who attended alongside the Mayor’s assistant, David.

The evening was filled with warmth and celebration as the team at Namastey India reflected on three successful years serving the community with authentic Indian cuisine.

Restaurant owner, Adam Higgins expressed his thanks to everyone who has supported the restaurant since its opening, and offered a special note of appreciation to the Mayor and Mayoress for attending the anniversary celebration.

He said: “We were honoured to welcome Mayor Critchley and Mayoress Fenton to Namastey India for our third anniversary.

“Their presence made the evening even more meaningful for our team and our guests. It was a chance to not only celebrate how far we’ve come, but also to thank the local community for their incredible support over the past three years.”

Guests were treated to a selection of signature dishes and refreshments, with many praising the welcoming environment that has become a hallmark of Namastey India.

With its continued focus on quality and service, Namastey India has become a well-loved part of Blackpool’s dining scene.

The restaurant is looking ahead to the future with plans to continue expanding its offerings while maintaining its strong connection with residents.