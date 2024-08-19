Mystery surrounds future of St Annes restaurant and bar The Firepit after sold signs go up
The Firepit restaurant and bar has been recently been sold causing speculation over what the large site will be used for next.
The restuarant, which closed in July 2022 after the parent company went into liquidation was part of a three site chain. There were other Firepit restaurants in Blackburn and Rawtenstall.
After a considerable time on the market the property has now been sold by Duxbury’s Commercial Estate Agents for an undisclosed sum.
While the future owner’s plans for the site are still unknown speculation has been rife amongst the local community.
One social media user said: “I have heard it is to become a sports bar and casino.”
While another suggested it could have something to do with the expansion of Subway.
And a third theory suggested Costa Coffee could have eyes on the site as they plan to open their newest cafe.
Estate agents Duxburys Commercial were approached for comment but had not responded before The Gazette published.
