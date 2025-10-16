Mystery giant lights display at Blackpool's Stanley Park explained

A huge illuminated drone display over Stanley Park caught many people out last night as they were driving past.

Some people thought it was connected to this year’s Lightpool Festival, while others thought it may be some new feature of Blackpool Illuminations.

The giant display, which began at around 8pm, was in fact, an entry in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent auditions show, taking place in the town.

Part of the huge drone show at Blackpool's Stanley Park | Third party

Set to music, the 3D drones display depicted a string of ever changing images, including a huge Union flag with the words Britain is Great, a depiction of James Bond and a giant star.

The BGT judges, including Simon Cowell, along with comperes Ant and Dec, were in the park for the display. The reactions and results will be revealed during the show’s screening early next year.

Paul Rourke, who snapped this photo,said: “I only found out later what it was all about. The thing was huge in size. I’d not heard anything about it so I had no idea what it was.”

Auditions have also been taking place in council-owned Blackpool Winter Gardens.

The 2026 BGT sow is expected to be briadcast in the first quarter of the year.