My stem cell donation literally saved a lady's life - meeting her was so emotional

A Blackpool man who helped save a Canadian woman’s life through a vital stem cell donation has enjoyed an emotional reunion with her.

Dad-of-three Lee Taylor, of Bispham, had no way of knowing that Jennifer, the stem cell recipient, was just weeks away from dying from terminal breast cancer.

But two-and-a-half years after she received his stem cells in December 2022 and started her recovery, they met up in London and again in Manchester.

Their poignant get-together marked the first time the two had spoken or seen each other since Lee’s selfless donation gave Jennifer a second chance at life.

Blackpool man Lee Taylor helped save the life of Jennifer thanks to a vital stem cell donation | Third party

Lee admitted there were tears from both of them as they met for the first time.

Every year in the UK, around 2,000 people are waiting for a stem cell transplant which could save their lives.

Lee, a former military serviceman, began his journey as a stem cell donor quite unexpectedly. While giving blood, he registered as a potential donor and then forgot about it.

Then, in early 2022, international bone marrow donation centre DKMS (Deutsche Knochenmarkspenderdatei ) contacted him with life-changing news: he was a perfect 10/10 match for a critically ill patient.

In December 2022, Lee donated his stem cells via PBSC (peripheral blood stem cell collection) in London.

Jennifer was enduring a harrowing battle with breast cancer at 49, followed by a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia just 10 months later. With a grim prognosis and only a 40% chance of survival, a global search identified Lee as her perfect match. Jennifer received her transplant on December 30, 2022, and is now in remission.

I can say it was emotional

Lee said: “It’s amazing to think that I have literally been able to save someone’s life, a lady halfway across the world whom I didn’t even know but who was sadly just two weeks away from dying.

“Since her recovery, she has been able to enjoy Christmases and birthdays she would never have seen and travelled to Europe for the first time in her life.

“I would recommend anyone to do this. It just took four and a half hours lying on a bed, with a needle in my arm. For the sake of four hours, donating is nothing — she’s gone through so much more.”

When Lee and 53 year old Jennifer met for the first time, they were both being filmed separately for a video and Lee was told not to look at her.

When they finally got to see each other, their emotions took over.

Lee said: “She started to cry and then I began to well up. I can definitely say it was emotional!”

Since that poignant meeting, the two speak to each other every day on the phone.

Lee Taylor and Jennifer during their emotional get together | Third party

DKMS in the UK has registered over one million stem cell donors to date. The charity encourages more people to join the stem cell register; works to ensure everyone who needs a stem cell transplant has equal access to one, and conducts research focused on continually improving the survival and recovery rate of people with blood cancers or disorders.

Currently, just 7 percent of the entire eligible population in the UK are registered as potential donors, but signing up is a quick and easy process – just some simple mouth swabs and a few health questions – that can be done in the comfort of your home.

Inspired by her second chance at life, Jennifer has become a passionate volunteer for the Canadian stem cell registry, dedicating her time to raising awareness and encouraging others to join. As part of her “celebration of life” travels, Jennifer's first stop was Blackpool, where she met Lee to thank him in person for his incredible gift.

Now retired, Jennifer is travelling the world, determined to live every moment to the fullest after her recovery. This powerful story of hope, generosity, and the unbreakable human spirit is a testament to the life-changing impact of stem cell donation.

Stem cell donations have the power to transform and save lives, as demonstrated by Jennifer's remarkable recovery, and there remains an ongoing urgent need for new donors to provide hope for countless others facing life-threatening illnesses.

