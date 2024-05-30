We've climbed Ben Nevis to support suicide awareness on what would have been my son's 21st birthday
Lucas Backhouse, from Garstang, was just 18 when he died three years ago, leaving his close-knit family devastated.
The former St Mary and Michael's Primary School pupil was a keen Garstang Rugby Club player and Explorer Scout.
But Lucas’ family are determined that something positive should come out of his tragic death.
His three brothers and family have just climbed the UKs largest mountain, Ben Nevis in Scotland, to raise funds for Papyrus - a charity which specifically looks to prevent the heartache of suicide in young people.
Lucas' mum, Angela, said: "We started the Three Peaks Challenge when Lucas was still here, so it seems fitting to finish the challenge in his memory for his 21st birthday.
“Suicide still remains the single leading cause of death for young people under 35s in the UK.
“This is a shocking statistic and more needs to be done." The family have set up a JustGiving fundraising page which has so far raised a staggering £20,594 for the charity.
On the page Angela says: “Sadly, in October 2021, Lucas found this world too difficult to navigate and died by suicide. He was just 18 years old.
“Although our world changed forever that day, we continue to raise awareness of young suicide, the need to keep talking and to promote the charity Papyrus - prevention of young suicide.
“When we started the ‘Three Peaks Challenge, Lucas raced to the top of Scafell Pike to finish first, of course. After Covid, we scaled Mount Snowdon. It seems fitting to remember our adventurer scout atop Ben Nevis for his 21st birthday.”
Supporters have left positive messages on the fundraising page, as requested by the family, and these will be placed in a joy jar in memory of Lucas.
One said: “Well done to the courageous Backhouse family who keep smiling and raising monies for this incredible cause.”
Sadly, over 200 schoolchildren each year decide that they no longer wish to choose living.
The latest published statistics (2021) show an increase in numbers, despite all of our efforts to support mental health.
To donate to the fund, visit here
Contact Papyrus at 0800 068 4141, you can also text 88247 or email [email protected]
