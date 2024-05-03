Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doctors have called 22 year old Jordan Leeves a walking miracle.

After he was born, Jordan technically died twice before being revived and he wasn’t expected to live beyond six months.

He has multiple health probems - quadriplegic spastic cerebral palsy, right sided hemepligia, severe thombolar scoliosis, autism, asthma and liver complaint Gilbert’s syndrome.

Of these, the most concerning is the scoliosis, because his severely twisted spine is crushing his vital organs but surgery would be too dangerous.

His condition has now been termed as ‘end of life’ but despite his staggering health problems and the fact his mobility is restricted, chair-ridden Jordan remains remarkably upbeat.

Jordan Leeves has a life threatening health condition, in addition to other issues, but still hopes to return to his beloved Blackpool.

And one thing that he would dearly love is a trip to Blackpool.

Now a family friend, Marcelle Smith, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to try and get the family to Blackpool.

Jordan, who lives with parents Kerrie Leeves, stepdad Anthony Simpson and younger sister Demi, 18 in Walsall, West Midlands, has been to the resort four times before and loved it.

Wants to go to Blackpool

Mum Kerrie, 43, said: “Jordan is a real fighter, no one expected him to live beyond six months.

“The problem now is that his spine is squeezing his vital organs and it’s become life-threatening.

“He keeps saying he wants to get to Blackpool and Marcella decided to set up a campaign.

“It’s so kind of her, we never expected it.

“Jordan is a character, he has so many health problems but he is so full of life!

“He loves Blackpool. He loves the Pleasure Beach, even though he can’t go on rides, he loves the beach, the sea and the seafront shops.

“He’s a people watcher and enjoys it when people have fun.”

Marccelle said: “All this boy wants is to go to Blackpool as he loves it there.

“My heart breaks for his family, he has not asked for much.

“I just wanted to do something to help and try and get this family to Blackpool, even for a couple of days - anywhere that could accommodate him because he has a big chair.”