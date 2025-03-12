My son has Stage 4 oesophageal cancer but we're fighting to give him the best chance

A self-employed landscape contractor from Blackpool has had to give up work after the shock of being diagosied with advanced cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Des Longstaff, 39, started to experience painful stomach cramps last year and was sent for a scan at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

In hospital he was given the devastating news, just days before Christmas, that a tumour had been found and was causing gastric bleeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Des Longstaff in happier times (left) and more recently ater his cancer diagnosis | Submitted

Nearly three months later the dad-of-one, who has a five year old son, has been diagnosed with advanced oesophageal adenocarcinoma (T3N3MX) which is now stage 4 .

This aggressive form of cancer is life-threatening and Des has now been told it is palliative, meaning there is no chance of him being cured.

However, it is hoped that with the right treatment, his life expectancy can be considerably extended.

Des is currently being cared for in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and is bravely facing up to a difficult time ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother, Tracy Mac Cormaic, 60, has set up a GoFundme page to help Des while he is unable to work.It has so far raised £22,711 raised of a £30K target.

She is also doing all she can to ensure Des gets the right treatment to help him have a better chance.

Good times: Des Longstaff before he became ill | Submitted

Tracy said: “This devastating news has shaken us to the core, but we are resolute in fighting this battle together.

“Des has had his first consultation with Mr. Ward, his consultant at Royal Preston Hospital, who outlined the difficult journey ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first step is a keyhole surgery to examine the tumour and assess how much can be safely removed. Unfortunately that procedure now has been taken off the table.”

After the keyhole surgery Des was told that he could have FLOT, one of the most aggressive treatments available, and then surgery - and that he was curable.

But four days later, after another scan, he was told the shattering news that surgery was no longer possible afterall as the cancer had spread to his liver.

So there will be no surgery and no FLOT.

Instead, a new chemp and immunotherpy wil be carried out - and he started his treatmentb today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this treatment, his life expectancy is said to be between 12 months and 24 months. Without it, possibly under six months.

Looking at other options

However, Tracy is looking at other options which may not only be less gruelling, but may extend his life by up to as much as five to 10 years.

She said: “We are exploring treatments to naturally shrink the tumour. These include herbal medicines, vitamin C and B12 IV infusions, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared saunas, CBD, fenbendazole, ivermectin, mebendazole, and others.

“We are reaching out to friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers for support during this incredibly difficult time. Des is unable to work and will not be able to for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are exploring new treatments in Germany to give Des the best chance of a 5 year plus life expectancy .”

Fundraising appeal

Tracy and her family are currently navigating the complex process of applying for benefits and Personal Independence Payments (PIP), which is proving to be both daunting and time-consuming, and may take up to three months for initial payments to be received.

She added: “Unfortunatly, we underestimated the financial burden that would arise from this journey, that’s why I set up the GoFundMe page.

“You will do anything you can for those you love and we’re fighting to give Des the best possible chance.”

To support the fund visit, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dess-fight-against-cancer?attribution_id=sl:afba5c0e