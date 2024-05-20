Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new bar has opened in Cleveleys offering an unusual range of real ales and ciders.

The Wobblinn, at 131 Victoria Road West, is one of the latest microbars to open on the Fylde coast.

It was set up by former Kidderminster man Jeff Ide and partner Julie Bayliss after they moved to Cleveleys to retire.

But Jeff, 73, admits he got bored with retirement and decided to do what he does best – open a bar.

The Wobblinn has 40 seats inside and 24 seats in the beer garden at the front, which is south-facing and is warm when the sun comes out.

Jeff said: “We wanted to retire to Cleveleys, we love it here, so we upped sticks and moved.

The Wobblinn has opened in Cleveleys

“I got bored with retirement, though, so we decided to open another bar!

“Our ales come from the Midlands so they are different from the ones you get around here, and all the beers and ciders are hand pulled so they aren’t gassy.

“We don’t do live music, it’s just a quiet place to sit and have a drink.”

The application for a premises licence was given the green light by Wyre’s licensing committee back in April.

It was an extraordinary meeting to discuss noise implications but councillors decided the application did not contravene any licensing objectives, despite some objections from nearby residents.

Usually a ‘change of use’ application to planners would also have been needed, as the building was previously a solicitors office.

However, the previous owners had already put in an application for a change of use on another project. It meant no application was therefore needed for Wobblinn.