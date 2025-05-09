Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire dad died from a brain tumour after his vision problems were first put down to stress.

Jason Dullaghan, 54, began experiencing issues with his vision seven years ago.

His GP initially thought it was just stress and prescribed antihistamines.

But everything changed when a private MRI scan, offered through his employer, revealed the devastating truth - he had a stage 4 glioma growing on his brain stem.

Doctors gave him six to 24 months to live, but Jason defied the odds and his tumour seemed to stabilise and even shrink.

He switched to a vegan diet and started taking CBD oil to try and help improve his long-term outlook.

However, in October 2022, a routine scan showed a second tumour had appeared, this time on his temporal lobe.

By November 2023, Jason had a seizure and was moved into a care home where he sadly died on July 9, 2024.

His wife, Alison, 43, from Chorley, said: "The doctors and I both thought it might be tiredness or stress. When the MRI results came through, it felt like the world collapsed.

"I had just given birth to our son, George, and suddenly we were being told Jason had an incurable tumour in his brain stem and was given a prognosis of six to 24 months.

“The doctors were clear that they couldn't operate because of its location, and we should prepare for the worst. But we weren't willing to give up.”

Jason, who worked as a project manager, first noticed problems with his vision in late 2016. A scan in February 2017 confirmed the brain tumour.

He started treatment at The Christie in Manchester, but the chemotherapy had to be stopped after just two days because it left him so unwell.

Over time, Jason’s tumour seemed to stabilise and he was able to return to work part-time.

His scans stayed stable between 2019 and 2022, the second tumour showed up in 2022.

Jason had to give up driving and began struggling with balance.

Even though chemotherapy was an option again, he decided against it, remembering how poorly he’d reacted the last time.

“That final year was the hardest,” Alison said.

“Jason became confused and distant. He wasn’t himself anymore. It was heart-breaking for the children, especially our youngest, George, who was just a baby when Jason was first diagnosed.

"Seeing someone you love disappear in front of you is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

In November 2023, Jason had a major seizure.

His health declined rapidly, and he was moved into a care home near Moor Park in Preston where he spent his final months.

As the tumour progressed, he couldn’t walk unaided or eat solid food. Jason died peacefully at the age of 54.

In memory of Jason, his eldest son, Danny, organised a fishing competition at Moss Farm Fisheries in Irlam, a place Jason had loved for years.

The event, with 80 anglers taking part, raised £795 for Brain Tumour Research, a cause that meant a lot to the family.

On June 7, 2025, Alison and the children will take part in a 5K Race for Life at Moor Park, just opposite the care home where Jason spent his final days.

Alison said: “Jason fought so hard for so long. We had more time than we were told we’d get, and I’m grateful for that. But there’s still so little funding and so few answers in researching brain tumours.

“I’m walking in Jason’s memory and to raise money and awareness so that, one day, other families don’t have to go through what we did.”I also want to give hope to others that a prognosis isn’t final, Jason’s journey is proof of that.”

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Jason’s story highlights both the devastation of a brain tumour diagnosis and the extraordinary strength families show in the face of it.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Alison, her children and the wider family for turning their grief into something so powerful.

“Their fundraising and openness are helping us drive the change that’s so urgently needed.”

To support Alison’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alison-saul-dullaghan-1