A Blackpool woman has spoken of her distress at watching her husband, who recently had his toe amputated, walk down a long path to their house in bare feet after being sent home from Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a taxi rather than an ambulance.

Moireen Groves, 79, from Clifton Gardens, with her husband Joseph Groves, 82.

Moireen Groves, 79, from Clifton Gardens, whose husband Joseph Groves, 82, underwent surgery to his right foot last year after developing gangrene - a serious condition where a loss of blood supply causes body tissue to die, has said she was left aghast watching him struggle to walk to their house.

She said: “He got gangrene in his right foot last year and had to have surgery at Preston Hospital.

“He has a few health problems and wasn’t too well and had to go to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

“He was there for a week and when he was coming home I was told it would be in an ambulance - the way he went, as he has difficulty walking after his operation and couldn’t fit a slipper on his foot.

Mrs Groves says she is upset that her husband was sent home from Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a taxi rather than an ambulance.

“I was informed that he would be coming home in an ambulance but the hospital said it could take some time as ambulances were busy.”

She added: “The next thing I have a taxi driver coming to the house asking for my husband’s zimmer as it is a long path down our road.

“The taxi driver helped my husband down the path.

“I want this highlighting as it’s not right. I have complained to the hospital but I have yet to hear anything back.” Their neighbour Bob Coleman also watched the incident unfold.

Bob, who lives above the pair, added: “I had just arrived home and noticed the taxi driver was assisting her husband.

“He had stocking feet and could hardly walk.

“He should have been sent home in an ambulance as if something had happened him on the way home the taxi driver isn’t medically trained to deal with it.