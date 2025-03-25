"My gaff!" Preston TikTok star ranks Lancashire towns and cities with American wife

TikTok stars Taylor and Alex are a married couple who regularly post content about the cultural differences between their respective countries, with Alex hailing from Preston and Taylor coming from the USA.

Tackling everything from the pet peeves they have about each other’s countries and pronunciation quandaries, to food sampling videos and Alex’s diatribes about all things Lancashire, the couple have garnered a huge online following.

Recently the pair took to TikTok so Alex could rank a host of Lancastrian towns and cities based on his own opinion of each place following prompts from Taylor, who demonstrated an admirable grasp of English pronunciation when it came to various Lancastrian place names.

Here’s how Alex rated each place...

