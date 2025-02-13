Blackpool entertainer Liam Halewood has been given the ‘dream’ gift to ensure he looks his best for his wedding - a hair transplant from a top Harley Street specialist.

Although Liam, well known on the Fylde coast for his uncanny look and sound-alike tributes to Boy George, has got used to the bald look he now sports, ha always dreamed of having a full head of hair like he used to.

He never thought it would be possible - but now he is booked in to see a top hair transplant surgeon in London - thanks to his fiancé, Michael Hopkins.

Liam Halewood (left) is given the appointment notice of his hair transplant by fiance Michael Hopkins. Photo: Steve Lowery Photography | Steve Lowery Photography

It was in July last year that Liam, 38, proposed to partner Michael, 43, during a day they’ll never forget.

Liam picked the perfect moment for his proposal - he got down on one knee during filming for TV’s Loose Women.

Presenter Colleen Nolan, who grew up in Blackpool and is a pal of Liam’s, interrupted the show to introduce the pair after a commercial break.

Liam Halewood (right) with Colleen Nolan and his fiance Michael Hopkins | Third party

His romantic gesture followed Michael’s own proposal to Liam earlier in the month, when he asked Liam for his hand during a cruise in Norway.

Both Liam and Michel are big fans of loose Women and the experince was a surprise treat for Michael.

As thank you in return, Michael organised the hair transplant procedure and it will be carried out at the Wimpole Clinic.

Liam Halewood as Boy George. Photo: Stephen Lee | Stephen Lee

Liam said: “I started losing my hair around 14 years ago - it started to recede at the front and gradually I lost all of it on top.

“I’ve sort of got used to it but I obviously didn’t want to lose it and I’d really love to go back to having a full head of hair, like I used to have,.

“I never thought it would be possible. The gift from Michael is amazing. I can’t wait for it to be done.

“The point is, if you have hair you always have the option of growing it long, having a style, shaving it all off but otherwise you don’t.”

Liam has already had an appointment over Zoom and is due to see the specialist in a couple of weeks.

After the procedure is complete, Liam and Micahel will be ready for the big day - they have set the date for February 15, 2026.