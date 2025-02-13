My fiancé has organised the perfect gift for me - a hair transplant by a top specialist
Although Liam, well known on the Fylde coast for his uncanny look and sound-alike tributes to Boy George, has got used to the bald look he now sports, ha always dreamed of having a full head of hair like he used to.
He never thought it would be possible - but now he is booked in to see a top hair transplant surgeon in London - thanks to his fiancé, Michael Hopkins.
It was in July last year that Liam, 38, proposed to partner Michael, 43, during a day they’ll never forget.
Liam picked the perfect moment for his proposal - he got down on one knee during filming for TV’s Loose Women.
Presenter Colleen Nolan, who grew up in Blackpool and is a pal of Liam’s, interrupted the show to introduce the pair after a commercial break.
His romantic gesture followed Michael’s own proposal to Liam earlier in the month, when he asked Liam for his hand during a cruise in Norway.
Both Liam and Michel are big fans of loose Women and the experince was a surprise treat for Michael.
As thank you in return, Michael organised the hair transplant procedure and it will be carried out at the Wimpole Clinic.
Liam said: “I started losing my hair around 14 years ago - it started to recede at the front and gradually I lost all of it on top.
“I’ve sort of got used to it but I obviously didn’t want to lose it and I’d really love to go back to having a full head of hair, like I used to have,.
“I never thought it would be possible. The gift from Michael is amazing. I can’t wait for it to be done.
“The point is, if you have hair you always have the option of growing it long, having a style, shaving it all off but otherwise you don’t.”
Liam has already had an appointment over Zoom and is due to see the specialist in a couple of weeks.
After the procedure is complete, Liam and Micahel will be ready for the big day - they have set the date for February 15, 2026.