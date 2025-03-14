Young Evelyn Hampton is certainly putting in the miles to raise funds for her morris dancing troupe.

Evelyn, aged eight, is marching round the block near her home in Fleetwood every evening in March to raise much-needed funds for the Highbury Morris Dancers in the town.

So far she has raised an impressive £600, thanks to generous donations, and the money will go towards the cost of the coach hire, which is needed to take the dancers to competitions, as well as bells and shakers.

Evelyn Hampton is fundraising for her dance troupe, the Highbury Morris Dancers in Fleetwood | Third party

There is also a JustGiving page to support the fund.

The youngster is accompanied each night by either her mum and dad and even gets out for the sponsored march if she is tired after a competition.

The Highbury Morris Dancers have various age groups and take part in competitions each year.

Evelyn’s mum, Gemma Hampton, 42, said: “It was all Evelyn’s idea, she wanted to do her bit to make sure the troupe had all the funds it needed.

“She loves being involved in the dance troupe and is now the Leader of the Tinies age group, who came first in their latest competition at Sutton, near St Helens.

“Other members of the group wonederd of we could set up a Just Giving page, so now we’ve got one up and running.”

To help Evelyn’s campaign, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gemma-hampton?utm_term=qDDmjdd8x&fbclid=IwY2xjawJBBj5leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHaF3daI-yXhNku60TIDd4T58KyJ4GHlFsg2GdqjX0BRFmEDMeHCP63TkgA_aem_djtDMYuTJc-QSI0gDMSiRA