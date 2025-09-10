My disabled son was pricked by a loose needle on the street

Nineteen-year-old Ryan, a young man living with epilepsy, autism, and terminal kidney disease relies heavily on his service dog, Boss, to maintain a level of independence most take for granted.

For Ryan walks around the block with Boss are not just routine, they are a lifeline. His condition makes venturing out alone impossible, but with Boss at his side he can navigate the streets safely and experience moments of normalcy.

Yesterday, what began as a familiar stroll took an alarming turn. Ryan and Boss were walking near the crossroad of Bloomfield Road and Central Drive when they encountered a discarded syringe.

Unaware of the danger, Ryan’s foot brushed it and as he tidied up after Boss the needle punctured his finger.

Blood soon stained his hand. His parents ensured he received immediate care when he returned from his walk.

Ryan and his dog Boss | third party

Tanya Ainge, Mother to Ryan, said: “My son Ryan is 19 and has epilepsy, autism, and terminal kidney disease. He’s currently on a trial medication and generally quite delayed.

“His service dog allows him to have some independence, like walking around the block, since he isn’t able to go out by himself.

“Yesterday, while we were out near the crossroad of Bloomfield Road and Central Drive, Ryan was cleaning up after his dog when he accidentally picked up a discarded needle at the same time as Boss had an accident.

“The needle punctured through the bag and into his finger. We took him to the walk-in centre, where they treated the injury and did blood tests. He now has to go back to his GP for further blood tests.

“We’ve reported the situation to the council through their online form, but so far we haven’t had any response.”

Ryan was taken to the walk-in centre where medical staff examined the injury and conducted initial blood tests.

However, the situation isn’t resolved yet. He has been advised to return to his GP in four weeks for further testing, a precaution necessary given the potential risks involved.

The incident has left the family understandably concerned, not only for Ryan’s immediate health but for the safety of others in the area particularly vulnerable residents like him.

The discarded needle found in what should have been a safe environment for Ryan and Boss highlights ongoing issues with public safety and timely council action.

Tanya hopes her report will prompt a swift response preventing similar incidents from putting other residents at risk.

For Ryan every walk with Boss represents independence, confidence and a sense of freedom.

Yesterday’s incident while alarming has not shaken his determination to continue his routine with the support of his loyal service dog.

But it has underscored the importance of vigilance, community responsibility and the need for prompt action when hazards endanger those who are most vulnerable.

Ryan’s story is a reminder of the challenges faced by people with disabilities and the vital role that service animals play in their lives and how a simple walk can turn from a moment of joy into a frightening experience that calls for attention and care.