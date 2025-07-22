A man from Bispham remains in a hospital bed in Crete with life-changing injuries after a tragic poolside accident – and now his family faces a significant bill to bring him home.

Jordan Butterworth, 30, was seriously injured on Thursday, July 3 during what was meant to be a relaxing holiday with his friend Nathan Rostron, 26.

The pair had decided to have a quiet day at their hotel, enjoying lunch and a couple of drinks before playing with a ball in the pool.

Jordan Butterworth, 30, from Bispham, was seriously injured during a holiday in Crete | Contributed

At one point, Jordan got out to fetch the ball and throw it back - but when it flew over Nathan’s head and he turned to retrieve it, he looked back to see Jordan unconscious in the water.

Thanks to Nathan’s quick thinking, Jordan was pulled from the pool and given CPR.

“I dragged him out and resuscitated him as he wasn’t breathing,” Nathan said.

Jordan was rushed to hospital where doctors found he had dislocated his neck and fractured several cervical vertebrae.

He underwent emergency six-hour surgery the following day.

The injuries have potentially caused permanent nerve damage to his spinal cord, and while loved ones are hoping for a full recovery, the long-term impact remains uncertain.

Nathan stayed by Jordan’s side as long as possible, travelling back and forth from the hospital before flying home on Saturday, July 5.

“I saw him before I left to say goodbye. He knew I was going home, but I just couldn’t stay any longer – it was not financially sustainable,” he said.

“It was €65 every time I went to the hospital and back. After three days it was adding up, but every penny was worth it.”

Jordan has remained in hospital in Crete since the incident, with his mum Sonya now by his side.

His family are now facing significant costs, including a significant bill to fly him back to the UK as he is not allowed to travel on a commercial flight due to the nature of his injuries.

Despite everything, Nathan says Jordan remains upbeat.

“He’s very positive and we’re hoping he can keep that going once he’s back home and starting his recovery here,” he said.

A fundraising campaign is now under way to help cover medical and travel costs.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, and Jordan’s long-time friend Dale Rayner - who has known him for 19 years – is organising a charity event on Saturday, August 23 at the R Bar on Queen Street.

Running from 12pm until 2am, the event will feature 13 local DJs including Mike Reevey, Gaz Peck, Tim McEvoy and Lee Fountain, along with raffles and giveaways supported by local hoteliers and businesses.

“Everyone’s welcome, with donations taken at the door. No ticket needed,” said Dale, who will also be doing a sponsored skydive the same day.

“I need to be in Lancaster at 2pm, so I’m going to help set up, shoot off at 12.30pm, jump from 15,000ft then head back and carry on the party,” he added.

“Just turn up, raise as much money as we can, have a dance and a boogie and do it for Jordan.”

To donate or support Jordan’s recovery, visit: https://gofund.me/14653981