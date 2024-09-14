Nile Rodgers and CHIC - who headlined Lytham Festival in 2022 - are returning to the Fylde coast with a show at Blackpool's Winter Gardens. | Third party

Music legend Nile Rodgers is bringing his latest live show to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The influential musician and producer is no stranger to the Fylde coast, having headined one of the Lytham Festival nights with CHIC in 2022.

He is bringing all the magic to the Winter Gardens on Monday November 25, beginning at 7.30pm.

As the co-founder of American disco band CHIC, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak”, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records, and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times.”

His work in the CHIC Organization including “We Are Family” with Sister Sledge and “I’m Coming Out” with Diana Ross and his productions for artists like David Bowie (“Let’s Dance”), Madonna (“Like A Virgin”) and Duran Duran (“The Reflex”) have sold over 500 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide.

And his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk (“Get Lucky”), Daddy Yankee (“Agua”), and Beyoncé (“Cuff It”, “Leviis Jeans”) reflect the vanguard of contemporary hits.

Online tickets prices are £73.25 and £76

For details on how to book tickets fo the Blackpool show, visit: https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/nile-rodgers-chic/