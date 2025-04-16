Murder of Valerie Kneale at Blackpool Victoria Hospital still unsolved as investigation scaled back
Lancashire Police has concluded the criminal investigation into the death of 75-year-old Valerie Kneale and are treating it as an unsolved homicide.
It said the case will be regularly reviewed by the force's major crime review team and it will look into any new information which comes to light.
Mrs Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018.
A post-mortem examination found that she had died following a haemorrhage caused by a “non-medical related internal injury”, leading police to open a murder investigation into her death.
Despite a lengthy investigation, including interviewing hospital staff, medical reviews, and forensic testing, detectives have yet to identify her killer. A man was arrested for her murder but released without charge and no one has been convicted over her death to this day.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The criminal investigation into the death of Mrs Valerie Kneale has concluded.
“This remains an undetected homicide investigation that is now held by the force Major Crime Review Team.
“The case will be regularly reviewed, and we will look into any new information which comes to light.
“Our thoughts remain with Mrs Kneale’s family.”
The charity Crimestoppers even announced a £20,000 reward for information but nothing has ever come to light.
If you have any information that you feel may be relevant, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.
