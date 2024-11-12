Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been found stabbed to death in a hotel in Blackpool.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 50s was found dead in the resort on Sunday.

Officers initially attended The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road following a concern for welfare call.

Sadly, the body of a man in his 50s was found dead inside the address. He had suffered a number of stab wounds.

The death is being treated as a homicide and our Force Major Investigation Team has launched an investigation.

A man was found murdered at The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road, Blackpool | nw

The victim can now be named as Kevin Price, 59, who lived at the address. His family have been contacted and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Chief Insp Simon Pritchard, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Kevin Price’s loved ones at this time.

“A murder investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. I would appeal to anyone who can help us to get in touch.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road between Thursday last week and Sunday. Even if you think the information you have is insignificant, please come and speak to us and let us be the judge as it could help us piece together the events that led to Kevin’s tragic death.”

You can contact us on 101 quoting log 0350 of November 10th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.